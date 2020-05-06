Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

