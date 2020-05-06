Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at HSBC

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

ENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.50 ($91.28).

EPA ENX opened at €78.70 ($91.51) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.17. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

