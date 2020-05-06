Evertec (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Evertec to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Evertec has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.00-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.00-2.06 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

