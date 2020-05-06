EVO Payments (EVOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVOP opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director David Wayne Leeds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

