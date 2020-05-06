Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of EVH stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.99.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.