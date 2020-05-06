Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading Down 4%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 56,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,852,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

XAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 223.49.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.