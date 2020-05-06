Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $2.59 on Friday. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 223.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.47%.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

