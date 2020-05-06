Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

