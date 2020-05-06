Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.29 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. 3,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,762. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

