Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 5th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Facebook were worth $277,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.38. 5,179,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.