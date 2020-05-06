Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.19. 5,394,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

