Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 104,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

