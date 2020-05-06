Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. The company has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

