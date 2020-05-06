Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

