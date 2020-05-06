Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 8,400 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,045,166.70.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $160,125.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $17,390,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 894.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 223,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

