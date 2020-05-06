Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.57 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

