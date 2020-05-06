Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.91.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $156.04 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.