Financial Analysis: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) & Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Carolina Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carolina Financial has a consensus price target of $36.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Carolina Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carolina Financial is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Carolina Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.74 $33.17 million $1.48 6.45 Carolina Financial $224.23 million 3.64 $62.74 million $2.94 11.18

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carolina Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carolina Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Carolina Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 20.74% 8.50% 1.16% Carolina Financial 27.98% 10.49% 1.63%

Summary

Carolina Financial beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

