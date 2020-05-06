Financial Contrast: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) versus ANI Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ANIP)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merck & Co., Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 0 3 13 0 2.81 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.59%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Volatility and Risk

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 21.10% 52.18% 16.72% ANI Pharmaceuticals 2.95% 26.27% 12.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.22 $9.84 billion $5.19 15.03 ANI Pharmaceuticals $206.55 million 2.24 $6.09 million $4.46 8.57

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases. It also provides neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat non-small-cell lung, ovarian and breast, thyroid, and cervical cancer, as well as brain tumors; and prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus, as well as offers vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it provides antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, bovine, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment and anthelmintic products; products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs and cats; fertility management products for horses; vaccines for dogs, cats, and horses; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; and Eisai Co., Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, distributors, veterinarians, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.