Financial Contrast: SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) & FB Financial (OTCMKTS:FBK)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBT Bancorp and FB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A FB Financial $417.93 million 1.59 $83.81 million $2.83 7.55

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. FB Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SBT Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A FB Financial 14.92% 9.95% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBT Bancorp and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

FB Financial beats SBT Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

