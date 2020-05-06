Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. On average, analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 2,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

