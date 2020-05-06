Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 63,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,150. The company has a market cap of $410.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.07. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

