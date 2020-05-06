Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $9,138,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

