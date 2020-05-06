Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 7,606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $4,417,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $8,796,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

