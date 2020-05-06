Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.82-1.94 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.18 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

