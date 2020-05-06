Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.90 ($59.19).

FRA FRA opened at €37.48 ($43.58) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.60 and a 200-day moving average of €62.50.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

