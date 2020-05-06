Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.56 ($62.28).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €39.37 ($45.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

