FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 3.1%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, 49,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,956,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

