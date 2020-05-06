FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

