Funko (FNKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.85-1.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,990. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.