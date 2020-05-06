FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 8th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

