FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 174.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

