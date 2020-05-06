FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

DNKN stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

