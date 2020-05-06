FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Decreased by DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $949.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

