FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Lowered by B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

