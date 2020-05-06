FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tc Pipelines Lp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

