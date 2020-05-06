FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $340.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

