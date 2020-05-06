G.Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

