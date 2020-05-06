G.Research Weighs in on Allergan plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allergan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $17.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.10. G.Research also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

AGN opened at $192.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.93. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Allergan has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

