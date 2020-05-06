Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

