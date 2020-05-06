GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GLPG stock opened at $220.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.