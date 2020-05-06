GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.17. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $110.92 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

