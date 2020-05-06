GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Price Down 9.4%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) shares fell 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $3.86, 87,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,235,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $6,213,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

