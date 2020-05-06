Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGZPY. VTB Capital lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

OGZPY opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

