GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. On average, analysts expect GCI Liberty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last three months. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLIBA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

