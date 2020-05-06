Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Generac by 56.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 383.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 310.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 118,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.