General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get General Finance alerts:

General Finance stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Finance has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.