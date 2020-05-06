General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

NYSE GM opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $524,865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

