Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.05. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 330,722 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Genetic Technologies worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

