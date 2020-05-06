Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.28, but opened at $79.95. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 19,167,487 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

